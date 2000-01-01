Company Profile

Advance NanoTek Ltd is a specialist developer and manufacturer of advanced materials. The company manufactures aluminium oxide powder, zinc oxide dispersion and zinc oxide powder. It has only one operating segment, the Personal Care segment which produces and distributes dispersions of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients used for sunscreen, skincare and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications. The company has operational footprints across Australia, the United States of America and Canada, Europe and the rest of the world. the United States of America and Canada contributes the vast majority of total revenue.Advance NanoTek Ltd formerly, Advanced Nano Technologies Ltd manufactures zinc oxide dispersions and aluminium oxide powders for the personal care sector.