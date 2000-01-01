Company Profile

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd is a smartphone-based human scanning technology, with a diverse range of data-driven applications across multiple industries. Its CompleteScan technology is a multi-scan solution comprising of BodyScan, FaceScan, and DermaScan unlocking body dimension, composition, and a multitude of biometric markers and risks.MyFiziq Ltd is engaged in developing a software application that converts human body photos into 3D images allowing its users to track changes in their body shape to assess their weight loss/weight gain or fitness program on their physical appearance.