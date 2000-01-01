Company Profile

U.K.-based Advanced Medical Solutions was founded in 1991 to design, develop, and manufacture advanced wound care products for other healthcare manufacturers. AMS' key branded products include the ActivHeal franchise of hydrogel, hydrocolloid, foam, and alginate wound dressings. The firm also manufactures and markets the LiquiBand product line for tissue adhesion in acute settings, and the Resorba line of sutures and collagen-based products for tissue repair. The firm derives approximately 57% of total revenue from branded products, with nonbranded contributing 43%.Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC is a developer of medical instruments in the United Kingdom. Its products mainly include novel high-performance polymers, which are used for wound dressings, medical adhesives and for closing and sealing tissues.