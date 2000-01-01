Advanced Metallurgical Group NV (EURONEXT:AMG)

European company
Market Info - AMG

Company Info - AMG

  • Market Cap€612.680m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:AMG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • ISINNL0000888691

Company Profile

Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, or AMG, produces specialty metals and mineral products and also provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, energy, infrastructure, and specialty metals and chemicals.

Latest AMG news

