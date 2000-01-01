Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMD
- Market Cap$51.119bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:AMD
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINUS0079031078
Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices Inc designs and produces microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the computer market via CPUs and GPUs. AMD acquired graphics processor and chipset maker ATI in 2006 in an effort to improve its positioning in the PC food chain. In 2009, the firm spun out its manufacturing operations to form a foundry joint venture, GlobalFoundries.Advanced Micro Devices Inc designs and produces microprocessors and low-power processor solutions for the computer, communications, and consumer electronics industries.