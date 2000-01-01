Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corp (TSX:APC)

North American company
Market Info - APC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - APC

  • Market CapCAD1.150m
  • SymbolTSX:APC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0076282098

Company Profile

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes a platform to use protein modification technologies to create proprietary human protein pharmaceuticals with therapeutic properties.

Latest APC news

