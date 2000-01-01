Advanced Share Registry Ltd (ASX:ASW)

APAC company
Company Info - ASW

  • Market CapAUD29.650m
  • SymbolASX:ASW
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ASW9

Company Profile

Advanced Share Registry Ltd is a share registry business operating in Perth Western Australia that provides registry services to listed and unlisted clients on a state and national basis.

