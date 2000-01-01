Advanced Share Registry Ltd (ASX:ASW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ASW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ASW
- Market CapAUD29.650m
- SymbolASX:ASW
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ASW9
Company Profile
Advanced Share Registry Ltd is a share registry business operating in Perth Western Australia that provides registry services to listed and unlisted clients on a state and national basis.