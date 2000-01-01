Advanced Systems Automation Ltd (SGX:5TY)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5TY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5TY

  • Market CapSGD22.320m
  • SymbolSGX:5TY
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2E65980228

Company Profile

Advanced Systems Automation Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of automated equipment for the semiconductors. Majority of its revenue is generated from Equipment contract manufacturing services segment.

Latest 5TY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .