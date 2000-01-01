Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company based out of Canada. It operates a portion of assets located in the Montney resource play in Western Canada. Development and delineation is the company's primary focus with delineation conducted through drilling and testing wells throughout the Montney.Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and its subsidiaries operates as an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production corporation in the Montney resource play located in Western Canada.