Advantage Lithium Corp (TSX:AAL)

North American company
Market Info - AAL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AAL

  • Market CapCAD30.120m
  • SymbolTSX:AAL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA00782P1080

Company Profile

Advantage Lithium Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of unproven mineral interests. Its projects include Cauchari; Antofalla; and Clayton. The company’s principal business objective has been the identification and evaluation of companies.

