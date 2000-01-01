Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (TSE:AAV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AAV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AAV
- Market CapCAD512.140m
- SymbolTSE:AAV
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA00765F1018
Company Profile
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and its subsidiaries operates as an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production corporation in the Montney resource play located in Western Canada.