Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd (TSE:ADVZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADVZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADVZ
- Market CapCAD330.170m
- SymbolTSE:ADVZ
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA00775M1041
Company Profile
Concordia International Corp is a specialty pharmaceutical company which owns a diversified portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. It focuses on generic and legacy pharmaceutical products.