Advicenne SA (EURONEXT:ADVIC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADVIC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADVIC
- Market Cap€72.150m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ADVIC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0013296746
Company Profile
Advicenne SA is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of paediatric friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal diseases and niche neurology indications.