Advicenne SA (EURONEXT:ADVIC)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - ADVIC

  • Market Cap€72.150m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ADVIC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013296746

Company Profile

Advicenne SA is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of paediatric friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal diseases and niche neurology indications.

