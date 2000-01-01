ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ADX
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ADX9
Company Profile
ADX Energy Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration. The reportable operating segments of the company are Sicily Channel Offshore Exploration and Evaluation Segment; Romania Exploration and Appraisal/Development Segment; and Austria Production Segment. The company generates most of the revenue from Austria Production Segment which includes assets and activities that are associated with oil and gas production in that region.ADX Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and appraisal company. The company operates oil and gas projects in North Africa and Europe together with gold and base metal interests.