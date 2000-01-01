Company Profile

ADX Energy Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration. The reportable operating segments of the company are Sicily Channel Offshore Exploration and Evaluation Segment; Romania Exploration and Appraisal/Development Segment; and Austria Production Segment. The company generates most of the revenue from Austria Production Segment which includes assets and activities that are associated with oil and gas production in that region.ADX Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and appraisal company. The company operates oil and gas projects in North Africa and Europe together with gold and base metal interests.