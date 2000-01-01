Adya Inc (TSX:ADYA)

North American company
Market Info - ADYA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ADYA

  • Market CapCAD0.470m
  • SymbolTSX:ADYA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA00783P1071

Company Profile

Adya Inc is a Canada based company. It is engaged in providing full-service telecommunication services. The service line of the company consists of dial-around services 10-10-100 and 10-10-620 as well as subscription-based packages.

