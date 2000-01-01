Adyen NV (EURONEXT:ADYEN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADYEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADYEN
- Market Cap€21.345bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:ADYEN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINNL0012969182
Company Profile
Adyen NV is a technology company. It has built an efficient single platform that enables the acceptance and processing of cards and local payments globally across its merchants' online, mobile and point of sale channels.