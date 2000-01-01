Company Profile

AECI manufactures and sells chemicals in five segments based on product type. The mining solutions segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells explosives and mining-based chemicals to metals, coal, and diamond miners. The chemicals segment supplies chemical raw materials to manufacturing, infrastructure, and industrial businesses. The water and process segment sells water treatment chemicals to the oil and gas industries. The plant and animal health segment sells insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides to the agriculture industry. The food and beverage segment sells ingredients to the dairy, beverage, meat, bakery, and health and nutrition industries. The majority of revenue comes from South Africa.AECI Ltd is an explosives and specialty chemicals company providing products & services to mining, manufacturing and agricultural sectors. It manufactures commercial explosives and initiating systems, and specialty chemicals.