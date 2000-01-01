Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two major segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is primarily engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector customers throughout Canada. It also provides services to the energy sector as well as to mining sector.