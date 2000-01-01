Company Profile

Aedifica SA is a Belgian real estate investment trust that invests in, develops, and leases primarily residential properties in Western and Central Europe. The company focuses on providing housing for the aging population in Western Europe and the growing populations in Belgium's major cities. The majority of Aedifica's real estate portfolio is composed of senior-housing developments, while apartment buildings also make up a sizable percentage in terms of total fair value. Most of these properties are located in either Brussels or the Belgian region of Flanders. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue. Aedifica's senior housing segment accounts for most of this revenue generation.