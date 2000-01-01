Aedifica SA (EURONEXT:AED)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AED

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AED

  • Market Cap€2.627bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:AED
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Residential
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0003851681

Company Profile

Aedifica SA is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company. Its segments are senior housing, apartment buildings, & hotels & others. It creates a balanced portfolio of residential buildings that generates recurring revenue & offers potential for capital gains.

Latest AED news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .