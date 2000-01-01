Aegion Corp Class A (NASDAQ:AEGN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AEGN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AEGN

  • Market Cap$720.690m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AEGN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00770F1049

Company Profile

Aegion Corp is an engineering and construction company combining technologies with market expertise. It provides solutions for the strengthening of buildings, bridges and other structures.

Latest AEGN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .