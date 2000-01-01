Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

North American company
Market Info - AGLE

Company Info - AGLE

  • Market Cap$228.410m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AGLE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00773J1034

Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism, which will transform the lives of patients with inborn errors of metabolism and cancer.

Latest AGLE news

