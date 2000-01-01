Company Profile

Dutch insurer Aegon offers life insurance, corporate pensions, and individual savings and retirement products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Through Transamerica, Aegon generates approximately 60% of pretax earnings from the United States.Aegon NV is engaged in providing life insurance, pensions and asset management products and services in the USA, Europe, and Asia. It offers life and protection, and accidental death products as well as individual savings and retirement products.