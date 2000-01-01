Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems, headquartered in Fremont, California, is engaged in test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for the company's products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. The company provides production solutions across the product manufacturing flow to improve yield and reliability and has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader.Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry in several geographic areas.