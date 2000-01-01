AEM Holdings Ltd (SGX:AWX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AWX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AWX
- Market CapSGD512.560m
- SymbolSGX:AWX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINSG1BA1000003
Company Profile
AEM Holdings Ltd through is a Singapore based investment holding company. The group is primarily engaged in designing and manufacturing of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and related tooling parts and precision machining of components.