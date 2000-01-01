Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AMTX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AMTX

  • Market Cap$20.620m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AMTX
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00770K2024

Company Profile

Aemetis Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company. It is engaged in the production of fuels and chemicals through acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum based products.

Latest AMTX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .