Aena SME SA (XMAD:AENA)

Company Info - AENA

  • Market Cap€26.250bn
  • SymbolXMAD:AENA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAirports & Air Services
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105046009

Company Profile

Aena SME SA, through its subsidiary, manages state-owned airports and heliports in Spain. The company operates nearly 40 airports and approximately 2 heliports in Spain, and also owns the participation in the management of nearly 15 airports.

