Aena SME SA (XMAD:AENA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AENA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AENA
- Market Cap€26.250bn
- SymbolXMAD:AENA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirports & Air Services
- Currency
- ISINES0105046009
Company Profile
Aena SME SA, through its subsidiary, manages state-owned airports and heliports in Spain. The company operates nearly 40 airports and approximately 2 heliports in Spain, and also owns the participation in the management of nearly 15 airports.