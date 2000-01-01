Company Profile

Aenza SAA, formerly Grana y Montero SAA is a Peru-based company that is engaged in three segments. The company's engineering and construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for sectors, including mining, power, infrastructure, hotels, and others. The infrastructure segment is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, natural gas processing, terminal operation, road concessions, and others. The real estate segment develops residential and commercial buildings, shopping centers, industrial lots, and so on. Grana y Montero operates in Latin America.Grana y Montero SAA is a Peruvian engineering firm. It provides procurement, and construction services for sectors, including mining, power, infrastructure, hotels, and others.