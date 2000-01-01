AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co Ltd (SEHK:984)

APAC company
Market Info - 984

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 984

  • Market CapHKD845.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:984
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000084183

Company Profile

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co Ltd and its subsidiaries are in operation of retail stores.It provides lounge, free home delivery, free parking, gift wrapping, self-express and others.

Latest 984 news

