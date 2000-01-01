Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)
- Market Cap$1.015bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:AERI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS00771V1089
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye.