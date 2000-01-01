Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AERI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AERI

  • Market Cap$1.015bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AERI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00771V1089

Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye.

Latest AERI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .