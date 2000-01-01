Aerison Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:AE1)

Market Info - AE1

Company Info - AE1

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:AE1
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000153272

Company Profile

Aerison Group Ltd is an engineering design and construction company self-performing multi-disciplined EPC, engineering and design, construction, and maintenance services to various industries and clients across Australia. Its services include Engineering and Design, Multi-disciplined EPC Projects, Environmental Engineering and Construction, Fabrication, Sustaining Capital, Maintenance, and Shutdown, Project Services, Electrical, and Control Infrastructure, Power Generation Services.

