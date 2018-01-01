AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) Share Price

AERC
AeroClean Technologies Inc
North American company
Industrials
Pollution & Treatment Controls
Company Profile
AeroClean Technologies Inc is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play, and life going - with continuous air sanitization products called, Purgo (pure-go.) It creates solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, travel, and more.
