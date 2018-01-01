Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) Share Price

AERC

AeroClean Technologies Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Pollution & Treatment Controls

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies Inc is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play, and life going - with continuous air sanitization products called, Purgo (pure-go.) It creates solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, travel, and more.

NASDAQ:AERC

US0077441055

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest AERC News