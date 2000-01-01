Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA is one of Europe's largest airport operators. It has several airports and serves hundreds of millions of passengers each year. At the heart of its operations, it owns several airports in France to provide access to the popular tourist destination. It serves a wide range of flight passengers, from short-haul and low-cost to long-haul and business. The company has five operating segments: Aviation (majority of total revenue), retail and services, real estate, international and airport development, and other activities. It has full ownership of its land and airport facilities, and charges passenger, landing, and parking fees. Additionally, it may charge for check-in activities, baggage handling, ground handling, and other ancillary duties.