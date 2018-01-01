AerSale Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ASLE) Share Price

ASLE
Company Profile
AerSale Corp is an integrated, diversified global leader in aviation aftermarket products and services. It specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul, and engineering services for commercial aircraft and components. The company operating segment includes Asset Management Solutions and TechOps. It generates maximum revenue from the TechOps segment.
