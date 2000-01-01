Aeso Holding Ltd (SEHK:8341)
Market Info - 8341
Company Info - 8341
- Market CapHKD108.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8341
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINKYG0113B1023
Company Profile
Aeso Holding Ltd operates as a contractor providing renovation work and alteration services for commercial premises. It also provides fitting-out work for construction of commercial and residential developments.