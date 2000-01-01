Aeso Holding Ltd (SEHK:8341)

APAC company
Market Info - 8341

Company Info - 8341

  • Market CapHKD108.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8341
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0113B1023

Company Profile

Aeso Holding Ltd operates as a contractor providing renovation work and alteration services for commercial premises. It also provides fitting-out work for construction of commercial and residential developments.

Latest 8341 news

