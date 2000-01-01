AEterna Zentaris Inc (NASDAQ:AEZS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AEZS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AEZS

  • Market Cap$15.490m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AEZS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0079754028

Company Profile

AEterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women's health.

Latest AEZS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .