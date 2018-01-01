Aeternal Mentis SA (XMAD:AMEN) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Aeternal Mentis SA (XMAD:AMEN)

Aeternal Mentis SA

European company

Technology

Software - Infrastructure

Company Profile

Aeternal Mentis SA is a technology services company dedicated to providing other businesses with the infrastructure and services needed for the development of AI models and their subsequent implementation for everyday use. Its business activity is centered around the leasing of computational capacity for the generation and training of Artificial Intelligence models, as well as aiding and advising in their development. Its services include Computing Capacity, Model Generation and Training, Development Support, and Consulting.

