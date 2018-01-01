Aeternal Mentis SA (XMAD:AMEN) Share Price

AMEN
Aeternal Mentis SA is a technology services company dedicated to providing other businesses with the infrastructure and services needed for the development of AI models and their subsequent implementation for everyday use. Its business activity is centered around the leasing of computational capacity for the generation and training of Artificial Intelligence models, as well as aiding and advising in their development. Its services include Computing Capacity, Model Generation and Training, Development Support, and Consulting.
XMAD:AMEN
ES0105588000
EUR
