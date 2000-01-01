Aethon Minerals Corp (TSX:AET)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapCAD4.700m
  • SymbolTSX:AET
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA00810D1015

Company Profile

Aethon Minerals Corp is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on creating value in the base metal space with an emphasis on copper mineral assets in Chile.

