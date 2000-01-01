Aeva Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AEVA)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AEVA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AEVA

  • Market Cap$404.960m
  • SymbolNYSE:AEVA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00835Q1031

Company Profile

Aeva Technologies Inc is engaged in the next generation 4D LiDAR sensing and perception systems.

Latest AEVA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .