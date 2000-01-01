Aeva Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AEVA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AEVA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AEVA
- Market Cap$404.960m
- SymbolNYSE:AEVA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS00835Q1031
Company Profile
Aeva Technologies Inc is engaged in the next generation 4D LiDAR sensing and perception systems.