Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GNMX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GNMX
- Market Cap$9.230m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GNMX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS00835P1057
Company Profile
Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in translating genetic discoveries into novel therapies to improve the lives of children and adults with pediatric onset life altering diseases.