Company Profile

AEX Gold Inc is engaged in identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. The company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. Its other projects include Vagar Project, Anoritooq Project, Saarloq Project, Tartoq Project, and the Nuna Nutaaq Project.AEX Gold Inc is a gold mining company. Its core business involves the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold in the Nalunaq Property, Vagar and the Tartoq Property.