AEye Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:LIDR) Share Price

LIDR

AEye Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A

North American company

Consumer Cyclical

Auto Parts

Research

News & analysis

Company Profile

AEye Inc is a provider of intelligent, next-generation, adaptive LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. Its iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications used by the military to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. iDAR is the software configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry- leading performance in range, resolution, and speed.

Symbol

NASDAQ:LIDR

ISIN

US0081831051

Currency

USD

