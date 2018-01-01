AEye Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:LIDR) Share Price

LIDR
AEye Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Auto Parts
Ask
-
Bid
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This Stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
AEye Inc is a provider of intelligent, next-generation, adaptive LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. Its iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications used by the military to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. iDAR is the software configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry- leading performance in range, resolution, and speed.
NASDAQ:LIDR
US0081831051
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest LIDR NewsGo to All News >