Afarak Group Oyj (LSE:AFRK)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AFRK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AFRK

  • Market Cap£81.080m
  • SymbolLSE:AFRK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFI0009800098

Company Profile

Afarak Group Oyj is a chrome mining and minerals producer. It is engaged in delivering sustainable growth with a specialty alloys business in southern Europe and a ferroalloys business in southern Africa.

Latest AFRK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

AFRK Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .