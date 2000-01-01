Afarak Group Oyj (LSE:AFRK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AFRK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AFRK
- Market Cap£81.080m
- SymbolLSE:AFRK
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFI0009800098
Company Profile
Afarak Group Oyj is a chrome mining and minerals producer. It is engaged in delivering sustainable growth with a specialty alloys business in southern Europe and a ferroalloys business in southern Africa.