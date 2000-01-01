AFC Ajax NV (EURONEXT:AJAX)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AJAX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AJAX
- Market Cap€256.670m
- SymbolEURONEXT:AJAX
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINNL0000018034
Company Profile
AFC Ajax NV operates a football club. It also owns and operates a football stadium. The company through its online shop offers items such as football kits and training items. It derives revenue from selling television and merchandising rights and advertising.AFC Ajax NV operates a football club. It also owns and operates a football stadium. The company through its online shop offers items such as football kits and training items. It derives revenue from selling television & merchandising rights & advertising.