Company Profile

AFC Energy PLC is an industrial fuel cell power company based in the United Kingdom. It acts as a developer of low-cost alkaline fuel cell systems using hydrogen to produce zero-emission electricity. The company mainly focuses on developing large-scale and distributed stationary fuel cell applications, utilizing alkaline fuel cell technology, supplied by industry sourced hydrogen feedstock. The company participates in two projects, ALKAMMONIA, and POWER-UP.