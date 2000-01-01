AFC Energy (LSE:AFC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AFC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AFC
- Market Cap£66.450m
- SymbolLSE:AFC
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B18S7B29
Company Profile
AFC Energy PLC is an industrial fuel cell power company based in the United Kingdom. It acts as a developer of low-cost alkaline fuel cell systems using hydrogen to produce zero-emission electricity. The company mainly focuses on developing large-scale and distributed stationary fuel cell applications, utilizing alkaline fuel cell technology, supplied by industry sourced hydrogen feedstock. The company participates in two projects, ALKAMMONIA, and POWER-UP.AFC Energy PLC develops alkaline fuel cell technology using hydrogen to produce electricity. It provides alkaline fuel cell technology in an industrial application and the technology to provide electricity in the United Kingdom.