Company Profile

Amino Technologies PLC is a UK-based provider of technical assistance to broadband network operators. The company service offering comprises of Internet protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms that facilitate the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks globally. Its products include Amino TV, OS, AND VU. The company solutions include Android TV, Operation Upcycle, Cable IP Migration, Multi-screen TV solution, and Enterprise. It operates in North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Other regions.Amino Technologies PLC operates in the communication equipment industry based in the United Kingdom. It assists broadband network operators by offering them software and hardware technologies.