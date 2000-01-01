Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of September 2020, AMG's affiliate network--which includes firms like AQR Capital Management, BPEA and Pantheon in alternative assets and other products (which accounted for 34% of AUM), Artemis, Genesis, Harding Loevner, and Tweedy Browne in global equities (36%) and Frontier, River Road, and Yacktman in U.S. equities (13%)--had $653.5 billion in managed assets.Affiliated Managers Group Inc is an asset management company. It has equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides centralized assistance in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations.