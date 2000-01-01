Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AFMD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AFMD

  • Market Cap$211.150m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AFMD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0010872420

Company Profile

Affimed NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology to fight tumor cells.

Latest AFMD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .