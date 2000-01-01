Affinity Energy and Health Ltd (ASX:AEB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AEB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AEB
- Market CapAUD8.770m
- SymbolASX:AEB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AEB3
Company Profile
Algae Tec Ltd operates in environmental energy industry. It is engaged in the development of the technology for the production of algal oil and algal biomass for sale as feedstock to producers of biodiesel, jet fuel and ethanol.