Affluent Medical (EURONEXT:ALAM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALAM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALAM
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALAM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINFR0013333077
Company Profile
Affluent Medical is a medical device company. The company developing innovative, next-generation best-in-class minimally invasive implants to restore key physiological functions in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases.